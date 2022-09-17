Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Elevate Devon Kennard, Jace Whittaker For Raiders

Team hopeful for return of Watt, Pugh

Sep 17, 2022 at 01:03 PM
Linebacker Devon Kennard, who played the most snaps of any outside linebacker in the opener, has been elevated from the practice squad again.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals again are elevating Devon Kennard and Jace Whittaker from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

The moves were made Saturday. It is the second time each have been elevated; each can be elevated one more time and sent back down before after such a move they would have to be made available to the rest of the league.

Kennard, the veteran outside linebacker, actually played the most snaps of any of the team's outside linebackers last week in the loss to Kansas City. Whittaker played nine defensive snaps last week, which was actually the third-most of any cornerback, behind starters Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson.

Whittaker's availability also is a hedge if Trayvon Mullen (toe) is again unavailable.

The Cardinals are hoping to have defensive end J.J. Watt (calf), left guard Justin Pugh (neck) and safety Jalen Thompson (toe) available, although all three are officially game-day decisions.

