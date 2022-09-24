Cardinals Elevate Jace Whittaker, Andre Baccellia Against Rams

Make it 3-for-3 for Jace Whittaker. Going forward, the Cardinals will have a decision to make.

The Cardinals elevated Whittaker and wide receiver Andre Baccellia from the practice squad on Saturday for Sunday's home game against the Rams. It is the third and final time Whittaker can be elevated from the practice squad; if the Cardinals want him to play in games after Sunday he would have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Baccellia has also been active all three games but had been signed to the 53-man roster the first two weeks before being released earlier this week, making this his first practice-squad elevation.

Baccellia made the first two catches of his NFL career last week in Las Vegas (for 12 yards), playing 19 offensive snaps. Whittaker played 45 defensive snaps last week as a major part of the defensive plan, with a pass defensed and four tackles.