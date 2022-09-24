Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Elevate Jace Whittaker, Andre Baccellia Against Rams

Practice-squad callups each played roles in Raiders win

Sep 24, 2022 at 01:21 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are elevating cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are elevating cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Make it 3-for-3 for Jace Whittaker. Going forward, the Cardinals will have a decision to make.

The Cardinals elevated Whittaker and wide receiver Andre Baccellia from the practice squad on Saturday for Sunday's home game against the Rams. It is the third and final time Whittaker can be elevated from the practice squad; if the Cardinals want him to play in games after Sunday he would have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Baccellia has also been active all three games but had been signed to the 53-man roster the first two weeks before being released earlier this week, making this his first practice-squad elevation.

Baccellia made the first two catches of his NFL career last week in Las Vegas (for 12 yards), playing 19 offensive snaps. Whittaker played 45 defensive snaps last week as a major part of the defensive plan, with a pass defensed and four tackles.

The Cardinals will have injured help returning at both positions for Sunday. Wide receiver Andy Isabella will be available after missing last week with a back injury. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen will play in his first game for the Cardinals after a preseason trade. Mullen has missed the first two weeks recovering from toe surgery.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Devon Kennard To Active Roster

Linebacker had been on practice squad

news

Cardinals Elevate Devon Kennard, Jace Whittaker For Raiders

Team hopeful for return of Watt, Pugh

news

Cardinals Bring Back Max Garcia, Place Cody Ford On IR

Kennard elevated, Guidry released in flurry of roster moves

news

Colt McCoy Placed On IR; Cardinals Promote Trace McSorley

Team brings back Guarantano to practice squad

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Aaron Brewer; Place Antonio Hamilton On NFI

Kennard back with practice squad; Wesley, Washington on injured reserve

news

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Nick Vigil To One-Year Deal

Potential replacement of Hicks for the roster

news

Cardinals Agree With Linebacker Ezekiel Turner On New Contract

Special teams ace remains on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Sign Long Snapper Aaron Brewer, Keep Andy Lee

Special teams stay stable with returns

news

Maxx Williams Returns To Cardinals To Complete Tight End Duo

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is released

news

Cardinals Keep An Edge Rusher With Deal For Dennis Gardeck

Special teams captain remains after agreeing to 3-year deal

news

Colt McCoy Returning To Cardinals As Kyler Murray Backup

Quarterback agrees to new 2-year contract

Advertising