Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Enjoying Their Dose Of Vitamin W For The Week

Win over Rams keeps team's hopes alive in playoff chase

Nov 14, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and wide receiver A.J. Green (18) celebrate Gree's touchdown on Sunday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and wide receiver A.J. Green (18) celebrate Gree's touchdown on Sunday.

One win does wonders.

"Vitamin W makes it easier to go to work," cornerback Antonio Hamilton said with a laugh on Monday, after the Cardinals beat the Rams, 27-17,on Sunday. "It makes it easier to deal with the knicks, knacks, and bruises that go with the pains. We needed that because we still have a great opportunity at hand.

"We don't know how the rest of the season will shake out. We don't know if this was the turn of the tide like last year. We started 7-0 and then dropped off tremendously. Maybe the tide has shifted where we started rough and hit our streak and climb."

Without quarterback Kyler Murray and four of five injured offensive linemen, against an opponent the Cardinals had not had much success against, the Cardinals shined. It was only Kliff Kingsbury's second win over Sean McVay in eight games since becoming the head coach in 2019.

"We needed that," tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "We know what that game has meant for us over the past couple of years and we haven't been able to win that match up enough. The only way to make a rivalry a rivalry is to win games. To be able to win that game was a special feeling."

Yes, the Cardinals do for big-picture reasons. After being swept by the Seahawks this season and suffering a disappointing home loss to the Rams in Week 3, Sunday was a must-win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Now 4-6 on the year after snapping a two-game losing streak, the Cardinals jumped from 13th to tied for 8th in the NFC standings, strengthening their bid for a wild card spot with seven games remaining.

The victory also gave the Cardinals some life in the NFC West race, going from fourth to third place on Sunday.

Beachum was asked about "Vitamin W," and laughed when he was finally told what it meant.

"I was telling my wife this as I pulled into the parking lot this morning: 'It's always great coming into the building with a win,' " Beachum said. "I'll put it that way. It's easier to squat on a Monday, it's easier to go and run after you've won. But we need to have more of those as we finish the season out."

Injury Update

Kingsbury said he had no update on tight end Zach Ertz before NFL Network reported that the veteran would miss the rest of 2022 with a knee injury. Kingsbury didn't have an update on quarterback Colt McCoy (knee) either besides, "I think he felt a little better today."

Offensive linemen D.J. Humphries and cornerback Byron Murphy are day-to-day with back injuries.

Kingsbury said he isn't sure if quarterback Kyler Murray (Hamstring) will play in Mexico against the 49ers.

"We want to continue to progress him and see where that thing is," Kingsbury said. "Playing the 49ers, that's a D-line you better be full speed and able to run and move and do the things he can do. So, we'll see how he feels Wednesday and try to go from there."

Kingsbury said wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) is improving.

"I think he's getting to the point where it's going to be day-to-day," Kingsbury said. "He's come a long way in a short time and I'm not sure if he'll make it this week. But hopefully soon rather than later. If not, we'll get him after the bye and I would expect he'll be ready to go for the last five."

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics At Rams

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2022 Week 10 regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
1 / 46

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
2 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
3 / 46

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
4 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
5 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
6 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
7 / 46

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
8 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
9 / 46

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
10 / 46

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
11 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
12 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
13 / 46

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
14 / 46

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
15 / 46

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
16 / 46

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
17 / 46

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford (72) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
18 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford (72) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
19 / 46

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals kicker Tristan Vizcaino (15) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
20 / 46

Arizona Cardinals kicker Tristan Vizcaino (15) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
21 / 46

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
22 / 46

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
23 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
24 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
25 / 46

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
26 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
27 / 46

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton (33) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
28 / 46

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
29 / 46

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
30 / 46

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
31 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford (72) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
32 / 46

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford (72) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
33 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
34 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
35 / 46

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
36 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) and Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
37 / 46

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) and Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington (28) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sean Harlow (64) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
38 / 46

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sean Harlow (64) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
39 / 46

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) and Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
40 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
41 / 46

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
42 / 46

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
43 / 46

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
44 / 46

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
45 / 46

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
46 / 46

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Release Eno Benjamin

Running back had been top backup this season

news

Colt McCoy Rides In To Lead Cardinals To L.A. Victory

With Murray out, backup quarterback shines in 27-17 win over Rams

news

Cardinals Finally Turn To A.J. Green And He Delivers

Veteran wide receiver, after little work of late, scores touchdown

news

Inactives: Kyler Murray Will Not Play For Cardinals Against Rams

Murphy, Humphries also sit out Sunday

news

Not Getting Better: Cardinals Place Rodney Hudson On Injured Reserve

Team signs kicker Tristan Vizcaino with Matt Prater questionable

news

Cardinals Know They 'Have To Keep Going' Against Rams

Game in Los Angeles a must-win for both teams

news

Kyler Murray's Playing Status Will Be Game-Day Decision For Cardinals

Rams also will make QB Matthew Stafford a game-day choice

news

Steve Keim Talks Own Responsibility, Kliff Kingsbury

GM addresses overall Cardinals' struggles so far

news

Injury Report: Week 10 At L.A. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Rams

news

Three Big Things: Rams Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Omnipresent Budda Baker Has To Find Other Ways To Help

Safety won't play Sunday against Rams with ankle injury

Advertising