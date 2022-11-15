Cardinals Enjoying Their Dose Of Vitamin W For The Week

One win does wonders.

"Vitamin W makes it easier to go to work," cornerback Antonio Hamilton said with a laugh on Monday, after the Cardinals beat the Rams, 27-17,on Sunday. "It makes it easier to deal with the knicks, knacks, and bruises that go with the pains. We needed that because we still have a great opportunity at hand.

"We don't know how the rest of the season will shake out. We don't know if this was the turn of the tide like last year. We started 7-0 and then dropped off tremendously. Maybe the tide has shifted where we started rough and hit our streak and climb."

Without quarterback Kyler Murray and four of five injured offensive linemen, against an opponent the Cardinals had not had much success against, the Cardinals shined. It was only Kliff Kingsbury's second win over Sean McVay in eight games since becoming the head coach in 2019.

"We needed that," tackle Kelvin Beachum said. "We know what that game has meant for us over the past couple of years and we haven't been able to win that match up enough. The only way to make a rivalry a rivalry is to win games. To be able to win that game was a special feeling."

Yes, the Cardinals do for big-picture reasons. After being swept by the Seahawks this season and suffering a disappointing home loss to the Rams in Week 3, Sunday was a must-win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Now 4-6 on the year after snapping a two-game losing streak, the Cardinals jumped from 13th to tied for 8th in the NFC standings, strengthening their bid for a wild card spot with seven games remaining.

The victory also gave the Cardinals some life in the NFC West race, going from fourth to third place on Sunday.

Beachum was asked about "Vitamin W," and laughed when he was finally told what it meant.

"I was telling my wife this as I pulled into the parking lot this morning: 'It's always great coming into the building with a win,' " Beachum said. "I'll put it that way. It's easier to squat on a Monday, it's easier to go and run after you've won. But we need to have more of those as we finish the season out."

Injury Update

Kingsbury said he had no update on tight end Zach Ertz before NFL Network reported that the veteran would miss the rest of 2022 with a knee injury. Kingsbury didn't have an update on quarterback Colt McCoy (knee) either besides, "I think he felt a little better today."

Offensive linemen D.J. Humphries and cornerback Byron Murphy are day-to-day with back injuries.

Kingsbury said he isn't sure if quarterback Kyler Murray (Hamstring) will play in Mexico against the 49ers.

"We want to continue to progress him and see where that thing is," Kingsbury said. "Playing the 49ers, that's a D-line you better be full speed and able to run and move and do the things he can do. So, we'll see how he feels Wednesday and try to go from there."

Kingsbury said wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) is improving.