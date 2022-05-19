Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Finalize Preseason Schedule

Team will start in Cincinnati on Aug. 12, home against Ravens Aug. 21

May 19, 2022 at 03:47 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Kyler Murray greets Cardinals fans in Cincinnati during a 2019 road game
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' preseason games are now set.

While the Cards' lone home game was already announced -- they will host the Baltimore Ravens in a nationally televised Fox game on Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. at State Farm Stadium -- the dates and times for the two road trips to Cincinnati and Tennessee have been finalized.

The Cardinals will open the preseason Aug. 12 -- a Friday -- at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time (7:30 p.m. local kickoff) against the defending AFC champion Bengals. And they will close the preseason Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. (6 p.m. local) against the Titans.

The game against the Titans is also expected to include joint practices between the teams in Nashville in the week leading up to the game.

The Cardinals open the regular season at home on Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For ticket information, go to azcardinals.com/tickets.

