Cardinals Finalize Preseason Schedule

The Cardinals' preseason games are now set.

While the Cards' lone home game was already announced -- they will host the Baltimore Ravens in a nationally televised Fox game on Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. at State Farm Stadium -- the dates and times for the two road trips to Cincinnati and Tennessee have been finalized.

The Cardinals will open the preseason Aug. 12 -- a Friday -- at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time (7:30 p.m. local kickoff) against the defending AFC champion Bengals. And they will close the preseason Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. (6 p.m. local) against the Titans.

The game against the Titans is also expected to include joint practices between the teams in Nashville in the week leading up to the game.

The Cardinals open the regular season at home on Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.