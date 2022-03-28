Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

Vrabel says plan is for teams to get together for joint work

Mar 28, 2022 at 02:05 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The 2022 schedule -- including the three-game preseason slate -- doesn't come out until May. But thanks to Titans coach Mike Vrabel, we have a pretty good idea of one of the preseason games.

At the NFL owners meetings in Florida, Vrabel said the plan is for the Titans to host the Cardinals in Nashville for some joint practices. This is something Kliff Kingsbury has said he wanted to do, and something many teams feel is helpful in training camp (perhaps, in some cases, even more important than preseason games themselves.)

I think the Cardinals would love to be able to host a team in camp at some point, but given the heat, that's a tough ask in a scenario where you need at least two fields within which to work.

The Cardinals practicing in Nashville not only means there will be joint work. It means the Cards will have a preseason game in Tennessee, either before or after the week of work.

With NFC teams getting the extra home regular-season game in the 17-game schedule, they also will travel for two of the three preseason games.

While controlled, the opportunity to prepare in practice against players other than your own teammates is embraced in August.

"You saw what Arizona did to us the first week of the (2021) season)," Vrabel said. "It's a talented team, a fast team."

The Cardinals have done this particular co-practice before. In 2010, the Cards played the Titans in Nashville in a preseason game and then spent part of the following week practicing against the Titans before another road preseason game in Chicago.

That happened to be the week coach Ken Whisenhunt started giving starter reps at QB to Derek Anderson, much to the dismay of then-starter Matt Leinart. By the end of the preseason, Anderson was named the permanent starter and Leinart was released.

I would not expect something so drastic this time around.

The Cardinals last did a round of joint practices in camp in San Diego with the Chargers in 2016. They also did joint work in Missouri with the Chiefs in 2012.

Former Cardinals Beanie Wells (26) and Matt Leinart (7) following a practice with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in 2010.
Mark Humphrey/AP
Former Cardinals Beanie Wells (26) and Matt Leinart (7) following a practice with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville in 2010.

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury Reiterates He And Kyler Murray 'In A Good Place'

Cardinals coach makes comment at NFL Owners Meetings
news

Kyler Murray Talks Big Unit And The Bird Who Cried Uncle

Quarterback's relative was at the plate when Johnson threw memorable pitch
news

With Jeff Gladney, Dollars Make Sense He'll Likely Play

New cornerback would team with Murphy, Wilson in secondary
news

Hopkins Cap Help And Numbers For Ertz, Conner

New league year -- and official start to free agency -- comes Wednesday
news

Cardinals Continue To Maneuver With Salary Cap

Kennard's pay reduction clears up more room with free agency coming
news

Chandler Jones Says Future Will Be Determined By Who Maximizes Chandler Jones

Linebacker about to hit unrestricted free-agent market
news

Talking The Terms And Phrases Of Free Agency

Some of the definitions you need to know this time of year
news

Russell Wilson Departs NFC West In Trade To Broncos

Seahawks deal away their franchise quarterback
news

J.J. Watt A Cardinals Facility Regular Early In Offseason

Buddy Morris wins NFL award for Strength Coach of the Year
news

Andy Isabella Gets Permission To Seek Trade

Wide receiver has 31 catches in three seasons
news

Kyler Murray Agent Puts Out Statement On QB's Behalf

Emphasizes Murray is committed to Cardinals but also wants new deal
Advertising