Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

The 2022 schedule -- including the three-game preseason slate -- doesn't come out until May. But thanks to Titans coach Mike Vrabel, we have a pretty good idea of one of the preseason games.

At the NFL owners meetings in Florida, Vrabel said the plan is for the Titans to host the Cardinals in Nashville for some joint practices. This is something Kliff Kingsbury has said he wanted to do, and something many teams feel is helpful in training camp (perhaps, in some cases, even more important than preseason games themselves.)

I think the Cardinals would love to be able to host a team in camp at some point, but given the heat, that's a tough ask in a scenario where you need at least two fields within which to work.

The Cardinals practicing in Nashville not only means there will be joint work. It means the Cards will have a preseason game in Tennessee, either before or after the week of work.

With NFC teams getting the extra home regular-season game in the 17-game schedule, they also will travel for two of the three preseason games.