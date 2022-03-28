Cardinals May Practice Against Titans In Nashville During Training Camp

The 2022 schedule -- including the three-game preseason slate -- doesn't come out until May. But thanks to Titans coach Mike Vrabel, we have a pretty good idea of one of the preseason games.
At the NFL owners meetings in Florida, Vrabel said the plan is for the Titans to host the Cardinals in Nashville for some joint practices. This is something Kliff Kingsbury has said he wanted to do, and something many teams feel is helpful in training camp (perhaps, in some cases, even more important than preseason games themselves.)
I think the Cardinals would love to be able to host a team in camp at some point, but given the heat, that's a tough ask in a scenario where you need at least two fields within which to work.
The Cardinals practicing in Nashville not only means there will be joint work. It means the Cards will have a preseason game in Tennessee, either before or after the week of work.
With NFC teams getting the extra home regular-season game in the 17-game schedule, they also will travel for two of the three preseason games.
While controlled, the opportunity to prepare in practice against players other than your own teammates is embraced in August.
"You saw what Arizona did to us the first week of the (2021) season)," Vrabel said. "It's a talented team, a fast team."
The Cardinals have done this particular co-practice before. In 2010, the Cards played the Titans in Nashville in a preseason game and then spent part of the following week practicing against the Titans before another road preseason game in Chicago.
That happened to be the week coach Ken Whisenhunt started giving starter reps at QB to Derek Anderson, much to the dismay of then-starter Matt Leinart. By the end of the preseason, Anderson was named the permanent starter and Leinart was released.
I would not expect something so drastic this time around.
The Cardinals last did a round of joint practices in camp in San Diego with the Chargers in 2016. They also did joint work in Missouri with the Chiefs in 2012.