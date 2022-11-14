Cardinals Finally Turn To A.J. Green And He Delivers

Anderson was not targeted against the Rams. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said "I am a huge A.J. fan" and that he would try and get Green more involved going forward.

Eventually, Hollywood Brown will return and team with Hopkins and Moore as the top three receivers. But with tight end Zach Ertz hurt, Green's importance could grow.

"We all have that tough conversation sometimes," Green said. "I just want you to be honest with me and that's what they did – they have been very honest with me through this whole process."

He is an option, one with experience. McCoy said the play that scored the touchdown was designed to go to Hopkins on the front side. Then he saw Green's matchup.

"It's like the grocery store line," McCoy said. "There's more people over there, let's throw it over here."

It was Green who had the clutch two-point catch with no time left in the Las Vegas game, getting it to overtime when the Cardinals finally won. But mostly, Green has had to handle a diminished role while posting by far the lowest numbers of his career – now 12 catches for 66 yards through 10 games.

"He has not blinked through everything, through the adversity, through the things going on," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals may need him again.