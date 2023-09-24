Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision

Sep 24, 2023
Darren Urban

Wide receiver Michael Wilson races for 69 yards on a key fourth-quarter touchdown drive that helped the Cardinals over the Cowboys on Sunday.
This time, the Cardinals found a way to finish.

For a second straight game, after dominating a favored opponent in the first half, the Cardinals saw a second-half lead slipping away. But unlike last week's loss to the Giants, the Cardinals came up with a big fourth-quarter touchdown drive to hold off the Dallas Cowboys, 28-16, Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Hollywood Brown caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Dobbs on a sequence set up by a 69-yard play-action bomb to a wide-open wide receiver Michael Wilson.

That extended the Cardinals' lead to 12, and it was solidified when linebacker Kyzir White snared an interception in his own end zone with three minutes left. It was the first interception of the year thrown by Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

Coach Jonathan Gannon got his first win as a head coach.

Matt Prater also tied his own franchise record by drilling a 62-yard field goal to end the first half, putting him over 1,700 points in his career. The Cardinals (1-2) rushed for more than 200 yards against the vaunted Cowboys defense.

The Cardinals lost starting linebackers Zaven Collins (eye) and Krys Barnes (hand) in the second half but still held the Cowboys (2-1) down.

Advertising