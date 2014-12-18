Cardinals Focus On Russell Wilson

When the rushers didn't get him, though, Wilson took advantage. He finished the game 17-of-22 for 211 yards with a touchdown while adding 10 carries for 73 yards.

"Many have tried, many have failed," said defensive coordinator Todd Bowles when asked about containing Wilson. "The guy's got a gift. He's smart, he's heady, he understands their offense and he understands what's happening to him. We've got our work cut out for us."

Wilson has a quarterback rating of 93.6, which is in the middle of the NFL pack. However, that doesn't account for his legs. Wilson averages a league-leading 7.1 yards-per-carry and is 15th with 754 rushing yards despite only 106 carries.

If the Cardinals can keep him in the pocket, they'll have a chance to limit Wilson's effectiveness. It's just always easier said than done.

"Try to contain the improvised plays because that's where he makes his money," linebacker Kevin Minter said. "That's his bread and butter. 'This ain't open? Alright, I'll scramble a little bit and find somebody deep.' The dude's special. He was one of the main reasons why they won the Super Bowl last year. We've just got to contain that dude."

Wilson picked up his 34th career victory in last week's 17-7 win over the 49ers. That's already more than any other quarterback has accumulated in his first three seasons during the Super Bowl era. Wilson will look to add another to the list against the Cardinals.

"I don't think you can stop him," Bowles said. "Try to slow him down a little bit and make some plays in between."

