Cardinals-Seahawks Season Finale Set For Sunday

The Cardinals' finale will fall on a Sunday.

There had been a chance the game would have been among those scheduled for Saturday, had the Seahawks – who visit State Farm Stadium in the last game of the regular season – needed to win and get in the postseason. But also in the equation were any other games with similar circumstances, and in the end, the NFL chose Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts to be the national Saturday telecasts.

The Cardinals-Seahawks game will kick off at 2:25 p.m.

The last time the Cardinals were at home to close a regular season was in 2021, also against the Seahawks. Seattle won that game, 38-30, although the Cardinals went on to play in the playoffs that season.

The Seahawks (8-8) lost to the Steelers on Sunday, 30-23. They need to beat the Cardinals and have the Packers lose to the Bears to reach the playoffs.