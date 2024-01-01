Cardinals-Seahawks Season Finale Set For Sunday

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

QB Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will host the Seahawks in the season finale on Jan. 7, 2024, at 2:25 p.m.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals' finale will fall on a Sunday.

There had been a chance the game would have been among those scheduled for Saturday, had the Seahawks – who visit State Farm Stadium in the last game of the regular season – needed to win and get in the postseason. But also in the equation were any other games with similar circumstances, and in the end, the NFL chose Steelers-Ravens and Texans-Colts to be the national Saturday telecasts.

The Cardinals-Seahawks game will kick off at 2:25 p.m.

The last time the Cardinals were at home to close a regular season was in 2021, also against the Seahawks. Seattle won that game, 38-30, although the Cardinals went on to play in the playoffs that season.

The Seahawks (8-8) lost to the Steelers on Sunday, 30-23. They need to beat the Cardinals and have the Packers lose to the Bears to reach the playoffs. 

The Cardinals (4-12) are coming off an emotional 35-31 upset of the Eagles Sunday in Philadelphia.

