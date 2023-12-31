Philadelphia Freedom After Huge Cardinals Comeback

Eventually, Philly kicked the field goal to take the lead, in a nice hold by the defense. But because the field had been shortened, Murray still had 2:33 on the clock.

"That worked. That worked," Gannon said. "You don't want to be bled out. I wanted to make sure, at all costs, Kyler had the ball in his hands at the end of the game."

The Cardinals got the ball on their own 30. It took Murray – 25-of-31 for 232 yards overall – just seven plays to get Conner in position for his score.

Gannon said at the two-minute warning, after seeing the look in Murray's eyes, he got on the headset and told the coaches "We're going to win the game."

"He actually told me, 'Go win it,' which at that point, he didn't even need to say," Murray said. "At that point, that's just the killer instinct you have to have in this sport, not only sport by life for me, as far as making the most of the moment."

The Cardinals never punted. They went field goal-interception-field goal with their first three possessions despite getting inside the Philadelphia 25 each time, and could've had their collective back broken when Murray and Wilson had a miscommunication that led to Eagles safety Sydney Brown picking the ball off at the Eagles 1 and racing 99 yards the other way for a touchdown.

"We didn't do enough to earn the right to play in January," Gannon said of the season. "I was proud of them. Down 21-6 there against a good team, you could lay down there and get beat by 30."

Wilson caught a touchdown and a two-point conversion later in the game. Fellow receiver Greg Dortch had seven catches for 82 yards and drew a key pass interference call in the fourth quarter. Running back Michael Carter had 61 yards rushing and a TD catch himself, overshadowed only because Conner was a monster.

When safety Joey Blount picked Hurts' final Hail Mary try off in the end zone, the boos rained down from the fans, who had been hoping 24 hours earlier to still have a chance to clinch the NFC East.

"It shows the true aspect of the NFL," linebacker Zaven Collins said. "Everyone is on the field for a reason. There is no such thing as a bad team in the NFL."

There is also no such thing as a bad victory.

"We just wanted to make this meaningful," Conner said.