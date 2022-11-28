Cardinals Getting Time Off With Latest Bye Ever

The season has not gone the way the Cardinals had hoped, and after suffering a disheartening home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team dropped to 4-8 on the year. Sitting outside the playoff picture with just five games remaining on the schedule, the Cardinals are 12th in the NFC and in third place in the NFC West.

The hope of making the postseason is technically still possible, but the Cardinals must win out and get help. It helps to have star receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown on the field together to complete the mission.

"The light is still on, it's very, very dim," offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum added. "But we have our opportunity to come out of the bye, get healthy. Find a way to put a couple of games together and try to close out the year the right way."

Kingsbury said left tackle D.J. Humphries, who went on Injured Reserve on Saturday with a back injury, is done for the season. The hope is that surgery isn't necessary.

Kingsbury did say the team hopes to get back guard Will Hernandez or center Rodney Hudson at some point. Both Hernandez and Hudson have to miss at least one more game at the minimum before they could come back.

"It's just all about trying to get better at this point," Kingsbury said. "I still think our best football is in front of us. We've got to rest, recover, and go from there."

ROSTER MOVE