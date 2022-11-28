Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Return Of Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown Can't Salvage Game For Cardinals

Chargers' TD and two-point conversion delivers harsh 25-24 loss

Nov 27, 2022 at 05:14 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Kyler Murray scampers in on a five-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Kyler Murray scampers in on a five-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Kyler Murray was back, as was Hollywood Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins was being Hop.

But the offense wasn't able to generate a first down on three separate fourth-quarter possessions with a seven-point lead, and the Chargers (6-5) scored a touchdown and a game-winning two-point conversion Sunday at State Farm Stadium with 15 seconds left for a crushing 25-24 loss for Arizona.

James Conner finished with 120 yards rushing, his first 100-yard day as a Cardinal, and with Murray chipping in, the Cardinals (5-7) rushed for a season-best 181 yards. Murray threw touchdowns to Conner and Hopkins, and the defense sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert four times.

But Herbert led the game-winning drive with two minutes to go, with the conversion pass to tight end Gerald Everett easily completed.

More to come on azcardinals.com.

Related Content

news

The Film Never Lies, And Mexico/49ers Aftermath

news

This Trip To Mexico Much Different For Cardinals Against 49ers

Defense can't slow San Francisco run game in 38-10 loss

news

Budda Baker As Weapon X, And Rams Aftermath

news

Colt McCoy Rides In To Lead Cardinals To L.A. Victory

With Murray out, backup quarterback shines in 27-17 win over Rams

news

Cardinals Finally Turn To A.J. Green And He Delivers

Veteran wide receiver, after little work of late, scores touchdown

news

Still Searching For Answers, And Seahawks Aftermath

news

Cardinals Come Up Short A Second Time Against Seahawks

Offense can't sustain fast start in 31-21 home loss

news

Will Hernandez Injury Provides First Snaps For Lecitus Smith

Notes: Missed interceptions might have changed outcome

news

Making Catches Matter, And Vikings Aftermath

news

Cardinals Give Away Chance To Knock Off Vikings

Turnovers undercut second-half push in 34-26 road loss

news

Eno Benjamin's Big Night, And Saints Aftermath

Advertising