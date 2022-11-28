Return Of Kyler Murray, Hollywood Brown Can't Salvage Game For Cardinals

Kyler Murray was back, as was Hollywood Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins was being Hop.

But the offense wasn't able to generate a first down on three separate fourth-quarter possessions with a seven-point lead, and the Chargers (6-5) scored a touchdown and a game-winning two-point conversion Sunday at State Farm Stadium with 15 seconds left for a crushing 25-24 loss for Arizona.

James Conner finished with 120 yards rushing, his first 100-yard day as a Cardinal, and with Murray chipping in, the Cardinals (5-7) rushed for a season-best 181 yards. Murray threw touchdowns to Conner and Hopkins, and the defense sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert four times.

But Herbert led the game-winning drive with two minutes to go, with the conversion pass to tight end Gerald Everett easily completed.