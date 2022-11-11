Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Steve Keim Talks Own Responsibility, Kliff Kingsbury

GM addresses overall Cardinals' struggles so far

Nov 11, 2022
Darren Urban

Coach Kliff Kingsbury (left) and GM Steve Keim during an April press conference.
Cardinals GM Steve Keim said Friday that Kliff Kingsbury is "a great football coach and an excellent playcaller," and believes the team will turn around a season that has begun 3-6.

During an appearance on the "Burns and Gambo" show on Arizona Sports, Keim was asked about his level of confidence in Kingsbury and if his job was being evaluated.

"I think Kliff has done everything in his power and at times, we've had enough meetings and internal discussions, you see the film and the different things that are taught and the mistakes that are made," Keim said. "I am confident our coaching staff is doing a good job of trying to put these guys in positions to succeed."

Keim said he knows there is plenty of talk about Kingsbury's job status and other issues, but reiterated his belief in his entire coaching staff.

"You have to believe in what you believe in, trust your gut, trust your instincts," he said.

But Keim also acknowledged "I beat a lot of the responsibility" for the season that has gone the wrong way through nine games.

"I think when you are in the position you have to own where the mistakes come," Keim said. "When you have a good organization, which I think we do, and you have a good culture ... this is the time of the year with this record you (can) start pointing fingers and to me that's not the kind of organization we want to have.

"I certainly own it. It's a roster I put together and you hope that roster becomes a team at some point and plays in unison and we have not done a good enough job yet. I should've done a better job creating depth and putting a better squad together. But I do have faith in the guys. I have confidence we can get this thing turned around."

Asked about any regression of quarterback Kyler Murray this season, Keim talked about the offense more generally, noting that the unit hasn't been as good and there has been poor decision-making.

Keim said he has daily conversations with owner Michael Bidwill, and said the Cardinals -- and he and Kingsbury in particular -- benefit with Bidwill not being an absentee owner. As was discussed earlier in the week by Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Bidwill tries to get explanations via film watching and other discussion so he is knowledgeable.

"(Bidwill) is doing everything he can to improve the organization," Keim said. "He's asking the right questions. He's supportive and he's educated."

