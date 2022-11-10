Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph, And Watching Film With Michael Bidwill

Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph watch video each week of the previous game with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. Kingsbury noted that on Wednesday, and Joseph, the defensive coordinator, talked more about it on Thursday.

It isn't the whole game, Joseph said. It's clips of important plays. And such an arrangement isn't unique to the Cardinals, Joseph said.

"I've been about three places where that has been done in the past," said Joseph, who was the head coach with the Broncos as well as assistant turns with the 49ers, Dolphins, Bengals and Texans. "That just keeps the communication clear where we are as a team."

Joseph said it's been weekly this year. Last year it happened less, mostly early in the season.

It isn't the whole game. It's clips -- Joseph said, for instance, he'd show third downs or maybe a dropped interception or a bad defensive call -- that would lead to game-turning moments. It's usually four or five plays, Joseph added.

"It's good, because he is watching games on Sunday and he may not know what went on," Joseph said. "It's honest conversation and it's good for all parties involved in my opinion."

Joseph said he thinks it's a good idea so everyone is on the same page every week.