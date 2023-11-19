Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Have Chances But Come Up Painfully Short In Houston

Two fourth-quarter drives end without points in 21-16 loss

Nov 19, 2023 at 03:17 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck pressures Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as Stroud launches what turned out to be a 40-yard touchdown pass Sunday in Houston.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck pressures Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as Stroud launches what turned out to be a 40-yard touchdown pass Sunday in Houston.

HOUSTON – Kyler Murray sat facing his locker, full uniform, for almost the entirety of postgame Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, mulling what he and the Cardinals could have done.

In the aftermath of a frustrating 21-16 loss to the Houston Texans, it would've been difficult to feel any other way.

"I feel like offensively we let the team down," Murray said. "That's how I feel. It wasn't good enough.

"The defense did what it needed to do and we didn't hold up our end."

Twice the Cardinals (2-9) got inside the Texans 30-yard line in the fourth quarter. Three fourth-quarter possessions, the Cardinals went for it on fourth down. In every case, Murray and the offense could not convert. When the game is only a five-point difference, the pain is palpable.

"This game was the epitome of details matter," left tackle D.J. Humphries said.

The shame is how it wasted a remarkable second half by the defense. The Texans (7-4) did have rookie C.J. Stroud, whose 259 first-half passing yards led a 333-yard first half that looked like it would eventually crush the Cardinals. It was 21-10 at the half and didn't feel that close.

Yet by game's end, the defense rallied. It intercepted Stroud three times -- once each by Jalen Thompson, Krys Barnes and Antonio Hamilton. It was Stroud's first three-interception game since arriving at Ohio State in college.

The Texans only had 86 yards in the second half.

"It was a tale of two halves," linebacker Josh Woods said. "We were settling in. Players adapted. It's the NFL. Teams aren't going to rack up 600 yards. Teams figure it out."

Had Murray – who finished 20-of-30 for 214 yards, a touchdown and an interception, along with 51 yards rushing and a score – and the offense been able to carry over its first possession, all would have been perfect.

Murray launched a perfect 48-yard touchdown bomb to Rondale Moore on the game's first drive, and the crowd was quickly silenced. But the Cards only had three more first-half points, and with the defense playing the way it was, that was trouble.

But Murray weaved his way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from just outside the 1 in the third quarter, the deficit was trimmed to five, and Stroud was looking human.

"Any stadium, any team, you know you have a chance (with Kyler)," Humphries said.

And indeed, that's what it looked like would happen, even after the first two fourth-down fails. The Cardinals had the ball at the Houston 29 with a first down and two minutes to go in the game. But a pass to running back James Conner lost five yards, and after a seven-yard pass to tight end Geoff Swaim, two passes to Hollywood Brown were incomplete.

"You can see what you can be," Swaim said. "We have to consistently be who we are."

Coach Jonathan Gannon praised his team for going "toe-to-toe" with an opponent who would be in the playoffs right now. Stroud finished with 336 yards passing, and Texans running back Devin Singletary had 112 rushing, but the success was muted by Stroud's turnovers.

"(DC) Nick (Rallis) called it a little differently, the players executed a little better," Gannon said. "Thise three turnovers got us back in the game."

The belief, Gannon said, has been there. It was there before Murray returned and it hasn't changed.

But Murray was hurting, and his wide receivers sat staring into space after the game.  

"There are no moral victories," Murray said. "This one is going to sting."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Welcome Kyler Murray Experience In Win Over Falcons

Quarterback looks solid after 11 months off in 25-23 victory
news

Celebrating Kyler's Comeback, And Falcons Aftermath

news

Trey McBride Takes Star Turn Against Falcons

Second-year man becomes first tight end to gain 100 yards for Cardinals since 1989
news

The Defense Doesn't Rest, And Browns Aftermath

news

In Cleveland, Cardinals Can't Find Rhythm In Clayton Tune Start

Offense struggles in 27-0 loss to Browns in rookie QB's debut
news

Gannon Still Confident In Joshua Dobbs After Cardinals Fall To Ravens

After 31-24 defeat,  coach says Dobbs to start in Cleveland
news

The Quarterbacks In Question, And Ravens Aftermath

news

Trey McBride Bulls His Way Into Career-Best Performance

Tight end's touchdown big highlight after Cardinals' defeat
news

Welcome To The NFL Garrett Williams, And Seahawks Aftermath

news

Cardinals Can't Achieve Passing Grade In Loss To Seahawks

Turnovers keep game close but points hard to come by in 20-10 defeat
news

Near-Misses To Hollywood Brown, And Rams Aftermath

Advertising