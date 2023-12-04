Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Head Into Bye Looking For Late-Season Rest

Team has four games left once they sit out weekend

Dec 04, 2023 at 04:53 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Coach Jonathan Gannon addresses the team after Sunday's win in Pittsburgh.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Coach Jonathan Gannon addresses the team after Sunday's win in Pittsburgh.

More than 130 days have passed since the Cardinals ventured to State Farm Stadium to begin training camp for the 2023 season.

Finally, the team has reached its bye week and its first time off.

"We're grateful to finally have some time off," defensive lineman Kevin Strong Jr. said. "We have to get some guys back, get through some injuries and stuff like that. It'll be a good thing to take the bye off and then come back feeling good and finish the season off."

The Cardinals and Commanders are the final two organizations in the NFL to have their bye week, the latest a team could have in a season. The last time that the Cardinals had a bye during Week 14 was in 1991.

Strong, who stuffed Steelers running back Najee Harris at the 1-yard line on fourth down Sunday to kickstart the Cardinals' win, said he's never had a bye this late in the season throughout his five years in the league. He'll spend the week in Houston with his family.

That's exactly how coach Jonathan Gannon hopes the people in the locker room spend their time.

"I actually want them to put it down for a little bit here, coaches included a little bit, but they won't," Gannon said. "I think the players, you need a mental break, I really do believe in that. I don't really want them studying a lot right now. I don't want them looking at different things. Just relax for a couple of days and get back into it."

It does help that the week off comes after the 24-10 Cardinals victory over the Steelers. Two weather delays later, it also became the longest game in Cardinals history, clocking in at four hours and 18 minutes.

Having played 13 straight games and three preseason games -- including a week of preseason practice spent in Minnesota -- the players will get to unwind and recharge a bit.

The Cardinals have been challenged all season long on the injury front, losing key players like linebacker Kyzir White and defensive lineman L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins for the season. Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson had his 21-day practice window opened last week. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been nursing a heel injury that forced him to exit Sunday's game early and Michael Wilson has missed four of the last five games.

"I think they do need a little bit of a reset and some rest," Gannon said. "We've been going at it a pretty long time here now and I think that's going to afford us to get some guys back and get healthy. Once we get back in here, we'll be back to business."

Business will pick up right away against one of the NFL's top teams and an NFC West foe in the 49ers. That game will be on Dec. 17 at State Farm Stadium. It's also the only game Gannon has his eyes set on.

"We'll get back here and put all of our effort and energy into San Francisco one day at a time."

Related Content

news

Cardinals Easily Weather Trip To Pittsburgh For Victory

Conner scores twice in return home during 24-10 decision over Steelers
news

Hjalte Froholdt Goes Mental To Improve His Game

Center knows what it takes to play in Pittsburgh
news

Cardinals Mourn Passing Of Sandra Day O'Connor

First female Supreme Court Justice hailed from Arizona
news

Cardinals Release Zach Ertz

Tight end had been on IR as McBride blossoms
news

Cardinals Designate Elijah Wilkinson To Return From IR

Left guard has practice window opened before Steelers game
news

Jalen Thompson Finds Himself In Hot Streak On Defense That Needs It

Safety has interceptions in each of last two games
news

Cardinals Don't Have Much Go Right In Loss To Rams

Defense struggles against run, Murray can't find rhythm in 37-14 defeat
news

Hollywood Brown Works On Kyler Connection Despite Injury

Wide receiver has six catches after being questionable to play against Rams
news

How Halftime Helped The Cardinals Defense Find Itself

As Rams visit, unit is coming off excellent second half in Houston
news

The Reboot Of Kyler Murray

Two games proves Cardinals QB must learn on the fly
news

Cardinals Place Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve

White officially goes on IR; Stille put on active roster
Advertising