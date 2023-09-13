Cardinals, Joshua Dobbs Know They Need Offensive Jump

The Cardinals only had eight plays that covered at least 10 yards, and two were running plays. There was a 31-yard pass to ﻿Rondale Moore﻿, who leaked out on a wheel route uncovered. There was one 15-yard pass to Wilson. That was it.

"We had some shots up" in the gameplan, Dobbs said, but the Commanders defended against many of them, and the heavy third-quarter rain didn't help.

Gannon, with the defensive bent that he has, talked about how as a defensive coach he would take a 10-yard pass completion as a victory on plays where the opponent was looking for a 40- or 50-yard bomb.

Learning long ago from long-time offensive mind Norv Turner, Gannon said he understands the offense's need for chunks of yardage.

"You've got to be able to get explosives on offense so you don't have to sustain drives for 12, 13, 14 plays," Gannon said. "It's hard to be perfect for that long to score points."

Just because the Giants were hammered, 40-0, by the Cowboys in the opener, their defense isn't necessarily inviting, having allowed only 265 yards against Dallas.

"The goal on offense is to get the ball in our playmakers hands," Dobbs said.

Both Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have said repeatedly talked about the entire offense – not just Dobbs – needing to improve this week. There has been no public conversation about even a possibility rookie Clayton Tune could get time at quarterback anytime soon.

But against the Giants, Dobbs and the offense will be under the microscope as the Cardinals try and even their record.