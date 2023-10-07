Cardinals Keep Roster As Is, Elevate Ben Stille And Corey Clement

The Cardinals have a pair of open roster spots, and they will stay that way for the weekend.

Cornerback Garrett Williams was already announced to stay on the NFI list while he is in his three-week practice window, and offensive lineman Dennis Daley, who is on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury but was listed as questionable, also remains on IR for now.

With the Cardinals still feeling injury issues at both defensive line and running back, they did make a pair or practice squad elevations on Saturday. Defensive lineman Ben Stille and running back Corey Clement were both moved up, the second of their possible three elevations this season.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (finger) will not play, and running back Keaontay Ingram (neck) is also questionable.

For the Bengals, wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to be inactive with his cracked ribs, a move forecasted when the team elevated wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad for the game. Lassiter II is the son of former Cardinals safety Kwamie Lassiter, who passed away suddenly in 2019.

FINES ANNOUNCED