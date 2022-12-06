Folktales: Lassiter's Legacy

Ryan Leaf was on the Chargers roster in 1998, but the quarterback that day was the legendary Craig Whelihan – and only wide receiver Ryan Thelwell (five receptions) caught more Whelihan throws that day than Lassiter.

The first pick Lassiter perfectly read on a pass over the middle, short-circuiting a potential Chargers scoring drive (Lassiter grabbed the ball at the Arizona 23-yard line) and setting up a Cardinals drive that ended with a Jacke field goal and a 10-0 lead.

The second interception came over-the-shoulder on a Whelihan Hail Mary to end the first half. The third pick was also over-the-shoulder, Lassiter perfectly running with tight end Mikhael Ricks down the sideline at the Cardinals 12. That too set up a Jacke field goal try, although this one sailed wide.

The fourth interception should've sealed a win, with the Cardinals nursing a 13-6 lead. Whelihan took a deep shot to Thelwell, who had to reach low to try and pull in the bomb. He couldn't handle it, and reacted as if he assumed it was a drop. Instead, Lassiter, trailing right behind, had the ball pop right into his hands.

"By the time it got to the fourth one I think my head was exploding and I was just like, 'What in the world just happened?' " said Lassiter's wife, Ericka, who was in the stands that afternoon.

The Cardinals drove the field, ready for Jacke to kick the game-sealing field goal – except he missed again, wide.

That proved killer, as Whelihan found Thelwell for a 30-yard touchdown – on fourth-and-20, no less – to tie the game with 16 seconds left. The Cardinals were again going to need overtime to win a game and finally reach the playoffs.

Except they didn't.

"We just want to keep everybody on their toes," defensive end Andre Wadsworth said after the game. "We want to keep it until the last second because if we would've stopped them, people would've started leaving. We had to keep them in the stands."

Eric Metcalf picked up the squib kickoff and raced 46 yards to the San Diego 44 with seven seconds left.

Then Sanders was up.

"It's, 'Hey Frank, you gotta run a 12-yard hook, turn around, get down and hit the ground.' " Sanders said. "Then you run off the field and see what happens, right? I hate kickers, but I love you Chris Jacke."

Sanders surpassed 100 yards receiving in the game by grabbing a 10-yard pass from Jake Plummer in the middle of the field and dropping to the ground. Timeout, and Jacke was up yet again.

This time, from 52 yards, Jacke was true, and the crowd of 71,670 erupted.

"I did my job. He did his job," Sanders said. "And then boom, here are the fans carrying the goalposts off and everybody down the field and we're hugging and crying and it's a good moment."

Ericka Lassiter and her family were swept up in the emotion of the moment – "We wanted to jump down there too," she said – and later, before the Lassiter family convened their normal postgame meal at the P.F. Chang's on the corner of Mill a couple of blocks from Sun Devil Stadium, she called in to the Cardinals' radio postgame show, screaming her excitement like any other fan.

Her husband was a bit more lowkey postgame. Asked if he was in the zone, Lassiter deadpanned as only he could that he'd have been in a zone only if he had made a fifth interception.

Mostly, he understood his career accomplishment, while great, played a supporting role to the Cardinals' magical playoff run.