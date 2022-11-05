Cardinals' Key Three-Game Stretch Starts Against Seahawks

The Cardinals had just nine points, a season-low, in the Week 6 division meeting in Seattle. The offense struggled to score points at the time, but they're better now and closer to reaching their full potential.

The return of Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins is a reason for that. Hopkins missed the first meeting against Seattle, serving his six-game suspension, but he's back and productive as expected. Hopkins has 262 receiving yards on 22 receptions and a touchdown in two games since returning. Hopkins is on pace for 1,441 yards on 121 receptions and five touchdowns, according to ESPN.

"I'm not surprised at all," Hopkins said. "I put in a lot of work and had a great team around me during those six weeks to make sure when I got back, there wasn't any drop off. First game I felt good, second game I felt even better. Hopefully, I keep improving as the year goes on."

Understandably, the urgency inside the Cardinals' locker room is at an all-time high. Kliff Kingsbury echoed Murray about the opportunity they have.

But the Cardinals have to take advantage of the mission, starting Sunday against the Seahawks in Glendale.