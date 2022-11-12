Cardinals Know They 'Have To Keep Going' Against Rams

Both teams could end up without their starting quarterbacks Sunday. Murray is dealing with a bad hamstring, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. Both are game-day decisions whether they will play.

But to Murray's point, the Cardinals are more worried about themselves than any opponent, including the Rams, because their worst enemy this season has been themselves. Whether it's mistakes or miscommunication, shooting themselves in the foot has been the reason for most losses.

Kliff Kingsbury understands the magnitude of Sunday and what's at stake, but he has ways not to let the mounting pressure get to him.

"I just approached it week-to-week and stay in the moment," Kingsbury said. "We have to be the best team we can be this week. We feel our best football is out in front of us."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins knows a potential match-up with Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is an intriguing story line for fans. It always has been since the two battled often in the AFC South when Ramsey was with the Jaguars and Hopkins with the Texans.

But, like Kingsbury and Murray, he's only thinking about the main objective: beating the Rams in Week 10. Everything else is irrelevant.