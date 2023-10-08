Cardinals Left Chasing Bengals In Injury-Filled Home Loss

All week, the Cardinals warned that no matter what the Bengals had played like coming into Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium, they remained the dangerous team that had been to two straight AFC Championship games.

Then the Cardinals saw it live in a 34-20 loss.

Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw his first two interceptions of the season (with one that was returned 11 yards for a touchdown) and he also lost a fumble.The Cardinals lost both running back James Conner (knee) and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) to injuries, the latter made more harsh with fellow safety Budda Baker already on Injured Reserve.

The defensive backs that remained -- veteran Antonio Hamilton was elevated to the starting cornerback spot that rookie Kei'Trel Clark had held, until Thompson's injury forced both to play -- couldn't find a way to stop Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Chase exploded for 15 receptions, 192 yards and three touchdowns, as the Bengals (2-3) broke out big-time from their offensive doldrums.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow completed 36-for-45 passes for 317 yards, the three touchdowns and one interception.

Conner had an electric 34-yard run in the first half to set up a touchdown, but he got hurt on the play and did not return. Rookie Emari Demercado scored his first NFL touchdown as his replacement, but the Cardinals (1-4) didn't have the firepower to stay with a Bengals team that finally looked like the team that was an AFC powerhouse the last two seasons.