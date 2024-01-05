Cardinals Move Dante Stills, D.J. Humphries To Injured Reserve

The perpetually banged-up Cardinals defensive line are taking more hits going into the season finale against the Seahawks.

While coach Jonathan Gannon had already ruled rookie Dante Stills out for the game with his knee injury, the team officially placed Stills on Injured Reserve on Friday to open a roster spot. The Cardinals also made a surprise cut on the defensive line, releasing Kevin Strong.

Strong started 11 of 14 games, compiling 46 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Stills, a sixth-round pick, started eight of 15 games, with 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

"Dante has been fantastic," Gannon said. "Really improved a lot throughout the year."

The Cardinals officially put tackle D.J. Humphries on IR with his knee injury as well. Cornerback Divaad Wilson was promoted from the practice squad to take one of the three roster spots, leaving two available.

The moves leave Phil Hoskins, Naquan Jones and Roy Lopez as the only defensive linemen currently on the 53-man roster.