 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Not Yet Where They Planned To Be On Offense

Statistically, numbers are there but consistent results are not

Sep 29, 2020 at 02:54 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back Chase Edmonds carries the ball Sunday in a loss to the Lions.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Running back Chase Edmonds carries the ball Sunday in a loss to the Lions.

Chase Edmonds offered up his apologies to Kyler Murray after he took a shallow cross Sunday from the 15 exactly 14 yards and coming up shy of the goal line.

It should've been a touchdown, the running back insisted, and a TD pass for the quarterback.

"Plays like that eat me up," Edmonds said Tuesday.

Of course, it would've prevented another Murray highlight TD run, which came on the next play. Besides, it wasn't that drive or play that really should or will create angst for the offense. There are still plenty of other misses that indeed have cost the Cardinals, who are still trying to find consistency three games into the season.

"I think we have a ways to go," tackle D.J. Humphries said.

Not all is off. After three games a year ago, Murray had been sacked 16 times. This year, that number is only six. Murray has been electric when he has run the ball. DeAndre Hopkins leads the NFL in catches and yards. The Cards have averaged almost 150 yards rushing per game and another 256 passing. They've scored 25.7 points a game.

But penalties have set them back, much more often than should be. Murray, who took care of the ball most of the season as a rookie, already has five interceptions, and his trio against the Lions was the game-changer in the Cards' lone loss.

The Cards still haven't gotten a huge game from running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ or found a rhythm for ﻿Larry Fitzgerald﻿ – things that were considered givens coming into the season.

"I wouldn't say frustration," Edmonds said. "I think it's more urgency. We need to be a little more urgent. We know the type of talent we have in this offense. We know the numbers we can put up. Obviously, these first three weeks, it hasn't been what we thought it could be.

"We think we can be a Top 3, Top 5 offense in the NFL. We have to find a way to make it happen."

Murray, because of the turnovers, took the blame in the loss to the Lions. To be sure, it wasn't his best game. The Lions found a way to pin him in the pocket much of the game, stripping his ability to scramble as much, and Murray was not as efficient as usual as a thrower.

There were times, long stretches even, where it seemed like the Cardinals would be able to do whatever they wanted Sunday when they had the ball. Then it would disappear.

It was painfully obvious in the fourth quarter, with a three-and-out that couldn't flip field position and then the beginning of solid drive that petered out after two straight passes to fourth receiver KeeSean Johnson.

"It's a matter of staying the course," Humphries said. "Even once it is clicking, it is work to continue clicking week in and week out every day and every practice.

"When I am trying to find consistency," Humphries added, "it's about taking ownership and doing right every phase of the week, not just waiting until Sunday."

Coach Kliff Kingsbury was taking blame Sunday and Monday for some of his playcalling choices, but the Cards have found multiple ways to stall themselves at times. For instance, there was the fourth-and-1 at the Detroit 31 that the Cards wanted to go for, and Kingsbury had backup QB Chris Streveler in no doubt for some sort of short running play.

But there was confusion, and then a timeout. When play resumed, tight end Dan Arnold flinched into a false start. The Cardinals still converted a long field goal, but it felt like an opportunity missed.

"I think it's important for everybody to take a critical look at themselves, especially coming off a loss," Edmonds said. "When you have wins, a lot of times certain things get brushed under the bridge."

BAYLIS SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD

The Cardinals signed tight end Evan Baylis to the practice squad Tuesday, filling a need after tight end Justin Johnson – just signed the practice squad last week – landed quickly on the Practice Squad Injured Reserve.

Baylis has been in five NFL games with the Packers and Texans, with time on the practice squads of the Colts, Panthers, Texans and Packers.

Through The Lens: Cardinals-Lions

Images from the Week 3 matchup against Detroit.

OLB Haason Reddick
1 / 48

OLB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR DeAndre Hopkins' jersey before the game
2 / 48

WR DeAndre Hopkins' jersey before the game

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
G/C Max Garcia
3 / 48

G/C Max Garcia

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Owner Michael Bidwill before the game
4 / 48

Owner Michael Bidwill before the game

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
RB Kenyan Drake
5 / 48

RB Kenyan Drake

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
A No. 8 patch honored Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson
6 / 48

A No. 8 patch honored Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
The socially-distanced fans
7 / 48

The socially-distanced fans

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray (1), WR DeAndre Hopkins (10) and CB Patrick Peterson share a laugh.
8 / 48

QB Kyler Murray (1), WR DeAndre Hopkins (10) and CB Patrick Peterson share a laugh.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR DeAndre Hopkins
9 / 48

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Coach Kliff Kingsbury
10 / 48

Coach Kliff Kingsbury

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
TE Dan Arnold
11 / 48

TE Dan Arnold

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Larry Fitzgerald
12 / 48

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
S Deionte Thompson
13 / 48

S Deionte Thompson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Introductions before the game.
14 / 48

Introductions before the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
The coin toss
15 / 48

The coin toss

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
16 / 48

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
CB Byron Murphy
17 / 48

CB Byron Murphy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Chandler Jones
18 / 48

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
ILB De'Vondre Campbell
19 / 48

ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR DeAndre Hopkins
20 / 48

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
DT Jordan Phillips registers a sack
21 / 48

DT Jordan Phillips registers a sack

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
The line of scrimmage
22 / 48

The line of scrimmage

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Chandler Jones makes a tackle.
23 / 48

OLB Chandler Jones makes a tackle.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
DT Jordan Phillips celebrates his sack.
24 / 48

DT Jordan Phillips celebrates his sack.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray unleashes a pass
25 / 48

QB Kyler Murray unleashes a pass

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
The Cardinals combine for a tackle.
26 / 48

The Cardinals combine for a tackle.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Andy Isabella
27 / 48

WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR DeAndre Hopkins
28 / 48

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Chandler Jones
29 / 48

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
LT D.J. Humphries
30 / 48

LT D.J. Humphries

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Haason Reddick
31 / 48

OLB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
32 / 48

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR DeAndre Hopkins
33 / 48

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
S Budda Baker
34 / 48

S Budda Baker

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Andy Isabella (left) and WR Larry Fitzgerald
35 / 48

WR Andy Isabella (left) and WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
The Cardinals line up on fourth-and-1.
36 / 48

The Cardinals line up on fourth-and-1.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
TE Darrell Daniels catches a kickoff.
37 / 48

TE Darrell Daniels catches a kickoff.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
DE Zach Allen (94), DT Corey Peters (98) and ILB De'Vondre Campbell combine for a tackle.
38 / 48

DE Zach Allen (94), DT Corey Peters (98) and ILB De'Vondre Campbell combine for a tackle.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
39 / 48

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Larry Fitzgerald with Lions coach Matt Patricia
40 / 48

WR Larry Fitzgerald with Lions coach Matt Patricia

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
RB Kenyan Drake with Lions running back Adrian Peterson after the game.
41 / 48

RB Kenyan Drake with Lions running back Adrian Peterson after the game.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Andy Isabella dives for a touchdown.
42 / 48

WR Andy Isabella dives for a touchdown.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
DT Corey Peters celebrates a sack.
43 / 48

DT Corey Peters celebrates a sack.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR DeAndre Hopkins
44 / 48

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
DT Angelo Blackson
45 / 48

DT Angelo Blackson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
DT Jordan Phillips (left) and DT Corey Peters
46 / 48

DT Jordan Phillips (left) and DT Corey Peters

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
K Zane Gonzalez
47 / 48

K Zane Gonzalez

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
48 / 48

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Michael Bidwill: Streaming Games The Future, But Games 'Never Been More Accessible'

Cardinals owner said Ossenfort will have resources he needs for free agency
news

Monti Ossenfort Warns Of 'Dangers' In Free Agency

Cardinals GM emphasizes draft will be where team builds foundation
news

One Year After Jonathan Gannon's Arrival

Cardinals coach has made inroads as he reaches hiring anniversary
news

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2024 Season

Home schedule includes Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Special Teams

Trickery by the Cardinals gives McBride the TD and top special teams play of 2023
news

You've Got Mail: The Potential For Mega-Weapons

Topics include Kyler in pistol, trading up for Paris, and a developmental league
news

Budda Baker Makes Sure To Represent At Pro Bowl

Safety is participating in his sixth all-star game in seven seasons
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Defense

White's game-sealing INT gives Gannon first win and is top defensive play of season
news

Cardinals Awards For 2023

Running back James Conner earns votes for Most Valuable Cardinal
news

Drew Terrell Earns Chance To Be All-Star OC At Shrine Game

Woolfork, Denson, Senger, Cook also picked to coach in college pre-draft events
news

Cardinals Finally Have Certainty Over Texans' Pick

WIth Houston's playoff loss to Ravens, first-rounder will be 27th
news

Cardinals Top Plays Of 2023: Offense

Conner's one-handed grab in Philadelphia most memorable of season
Advertising