Cardinals' Offense Still Has Room To Grow

The Cardinals finished No. 13 in offensive efficiency last season, and with marquee offseason addition DeAndre Hopkins already playing a starring role, the upside for the group is large.

Beyond the penalties – 15 for 133 yards on offense in the two games -- the Cardinals have a couple areas that will likely improve.

﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ and ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ both averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry last season but sit at a combined 3.9 yards per tote in 2020. In the passing game, Murray is only averaging 6.6 yards per attempt, a lower figure than his rookie season.

Even though the running backs weren't difference-makers early against Washington, Drake did finish the game strong and helped seal the win by churning out first downs.

"Obviously we'd like to have some bigger runs in the run game early, but it's worked out the last couple of weeks that he's had the ball in his hands late and done a great job of putting those games away," Kingsbury said.

While the overall passing numbers weren't great, Murray showed off his arm talent against Washington. ﻿Andy Isabella﻿ caught a 54-yard bomb and ﻿Christian Kirk﻿ hauled in a 49-yarder in the first half.

"I'm not sure how essential (the deep ball is to the offense), but when it's there, we definitely want to take advantage of it," Kingsbury said. "Those were two huge completions in the game. Kyler really throws one of the better deep balls I've been around – touch, anticipation, things like that. Both guys did a great job separating and finishing those plays."

The Cardinals have shown spurts of offensive explosiveness this season, but prolonged success has been missing. Some of that has to do with the quality of competition faced, as Washington and San Francisco have two of the more talented defenses in the NFL.

The Cardinals navigated through those games 2-0, and if the offense takes a step forward, more victories will be on the horizon.