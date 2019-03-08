Cardinals Offer Tender To Ricky Seals-Jones, Re-Sign D.J. Foster

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is expected to be a good fit in Kliff Kingsbury's new offense, and Friday, the Cardinals made sure Seals-Jones would stick around by tendering the exclusive rights free agent an offer.

The Cardinals also brought back local product D.J. Foster on a one-year deal. The running back, who went to high school at Scottsdale Saguaro and college at Arizona State University, missed all of 2018 after tearing his ACL in a preseason game.

The Cards extended tender offers to two other exclusive rights free agents: Guard Jeremy Vujnovich and tight end Darrell Daniels.

Two exclusive rights free agents, center Daniel Munyer and defensive lineman Zach Moore, were not tendered offers and will become unrestricted.

Seals-Jones improved on the statistics of his rookie season in 2018, but not as much as expected. He finished with 34 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown, numbers that in theory will rise as Kingsbury works with him. The former undrafted player out of Texas A&M was once recruited to A&M by Kingsbury, although Kingsbury had moved on to Texas Tech before Seals-Jones got to college.

The Cardinals have Seals-Jones, Daniels, newcomer Charles Clay and veteran Jermaine Gresham at tight end. Daniels had been acquired off waivers from the Seahawks in late November.