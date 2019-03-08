Cardinals Offer Tender To Ricky Seals-Jones, Re-Sign D.J. Foster

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones is expected to be a good fit in Kliff Kingsbury's new offense, and Friday, the Cardinals made sure Seals-Jones would stick around by tendering the exclusive rights free agent an offer.
The Cardinals also brought back local product D.J. Foster on a one-year deal. The running back, who went to high school at Scottsdale Saguaro and college at Arizona State University, missed all of 2018 after tearing his ACL in a preseason game.
The Cards extended tender offers to two other exclusive rights free agents: Guard Jeremy Vujnovich and tight end Darrell Daniels.
Two exclusive rights free agents, center Daniel Munyer and defensive lineman Zach Moore, were not tendered offers and will become unrestricted.
Seals-Jones improved on the statistics of his rookie season in 2018, but not as much as expected. He finished with 34 catches for 343 yards and a touchdown, numbers that in theory will rise as Kingsbury works with him. The former undrafted player out of Texas A&M was once recruited to A&M by Kingsbury, although Kingsbury had moved on to Texas Tech before Seals-Jones got to college.
The Cardinals have Seals-Jones, Daniels, newcomer Charles Clay and veteran Jermaine Gresham at tight end. Daniels had been acquired off waivers from the Seahawks in late November.
Vujnovich, acquired in September off waivers from the Colts, appeared in five games and started two, although a hamstring injury that troubled him much of the season finally forced him to the injured reserve list in November.