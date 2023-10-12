Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Myjai Sanders

Linebacker had been dealing with hand injury since preseason

Oct 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM
Linebacker Myjai Sanders has been on IR since the season began.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have opened the practice window for another player who has been sidelined with injury.

No, it isn't Kyler Murray.

Linebacker Myjai Sanders﻿, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the season, was designated to return on Thursday. That begins a three-week window for the team to activate him to the 53-man roster and allows him to practice.

Both offensive lineman Dennis Daley and cornerback Garrett Williams are already in their practice windows. Murray has been eligible to return to practice but has not yet; safety Budda Baker is eligible to return to practice from IR beginning Monday, the day after the Cardinals play in Los Angeles against the Rams.

Sanders, when he returns to the roster, will come back to a team loaded with bodies at the position. Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins, Victor Dimukeje, Cameron Thomas, Jesse Luketa and BJ Ojulari have all been part of the outside linebacker rotation thus far.

Sanders had three sacks as a rookie last season. He was the second of two third-round picks in 2022, along with Thomas.

