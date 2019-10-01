Cardinals Passing Game Taking Fewer Deep Shots

Quarterback Kyler Murray showed his deep ball prowess in the first two games of the season, and it seems like defenses have adjusted.

The Panthers and Seahawks both played soft coverage for the majority of their contests, taking away many of the Cardinals' deep routes in the passing game.

Murray's average depth of target against Detroit (10.6) and Baltimore (8.0) were noticeably higher than against Carolina (5.0) and Seattle (5.8), per Pro Football Focus.

The Cardinals have still moved the ball at times, and it doesn't seem like coach Kliff Kingsbury is going to force the ball down the field if teams keep their safeties deep.

"As an offense, you're going to take what the defense gives you," Kingsbury said. "There are a bunch of underneath throws, and we've moved the ball; we just weren't able to put it in the end zone. You have to credit them for keeping things in front of them and making us earn everything we had."