Cardinals Place J.R. Sweezy, Rashard Lawrence On Injured Reserve

After Kliff Kingsbury had already said both starting right guard ﻿J.R. Sweezy﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Rashard Lawrence﻿ would miss Monday night's game in Dallas, the Cardinals confirmed their absence will be longer than one week.

The team placed both Sweezy (elbow) and Lawrence (calf) on injured reserve Saturday. As of now, there were no corresponding moves, so the Cards have two open roster spots. With the changes in IR rules this season, players only have to miss a minimum of three weeks before they are eligible to return.

Lawrence has been part of the defensive line rotation and has been solid early in his rookie season. Sweezy will be replaced in the lineup by ﻿Justin Murray﻿, who started 12 games last season at right tackle and had already been getting a possession here and there at guard even when Sweezy and left guard Justin Pugh have been healthy.

"We were all so impressed with the way (Murray) came in and got thrown in the fire last year and handled himself and continued to progress," Kingsbury said. "We've seen more progression this year through training camp and being able to play inside, I think he's found a home. He's athletic in there and did a nice job when he was called upon (Sunday)."