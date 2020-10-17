 Skip to main content
Cardinals Place J.R. Sweezy, Rashard Lawrence On Injured Reserve

Players must sit a minimum of three weeks

Oct 17, 2020 at 12:45 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have put starting right guard J.R. Sweezy on injured reserve.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
After Kliff Kingsbury had already said both starting right guard ﻿J.R. Sweezy﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Rashard Lawrence﻿ would miss Monday night's game in Dallas, the Cardinals confirmed their absence will be longer than one week.

The team placed both Sweezy (elbow) and Lawrence (calf) on injured reserve Saturday. As of now, there were no corresponding moves, so the Cards have two open roster spots. With the changes in IR rules this season, players only have to miss a minimum of three weeks before they are eligible to return.

Lawrence has been part of the defensive line rotation and has been solid early in his rookie season. Sweezy will be replaced in the lineup by ﻿Justin Murray﻿, who started 12 games last season at right tackle and had already been getting a possession here and there at guard even when Sweezy and left guard Justin Pugh have been healthy.

"We were all so impressed with the way (Murray) came in and got thrown in the fire last year and handled himself and continued to progress," Kingsbury said. "We've seen more progression this year through training camp and being able to play inside, I think he's found a home. He's athletic in there and did a nice job when he was called upon (Sunday)."

The timeframe would make Sweezy and Lawrence eligible to return the day before the Cardinals host the Buffalo Bills, which also happens to be a short week on which the Cards travel to Seattle to play the Seahawks the following Thursday night.

