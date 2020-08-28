Cardinals Players Consider Ways To Protest Racial Injustice

Left tackle ﻿D.J. Humphries﻿ said "it's an emotional time right now," and that the players want to make a decision that considers all angles.

"Whatever we come out with, we want to be organized and have a plan that's something to stick to," Humphries said. "Have everyone be on the same page and understand what we're fighting for."

No matter what decision is made, widespread backlash would be unexpected, which is a testament to the shift in perception this summer.

"I think about how far the times have turned in the past four years, since (Colin) Kaepernick kneeled the first time," Humphries said. "And how much more receptive everyone is to us having protests and us having opinions about this country, and how we feel. It's almost surprising to see how much the energy has shifted from being shunned for having an opinion on the country, how you feel about it, to it being highlighted, and you being pushed to the forefront and people wanting you to talk about it more."

Multiple NFL teams have released statements in recent days with specific actionable items they would like to see done to combat racial inequality.

Peters, who said the Cardinals' organization has been proactive in its support of the players on the topic, would appreciate a collaborative effort with the league.

"I'd love for the owners and the NFL to take a step up and really lead the charge with the players," Peters said. "I think one thing that's clear to me is that a lot of them don't fully understand the issues of our community. So I think it's going to really fall on the backs of players to step up and work with the owners and the league hand-in-hand to lead that charge."

During training camp, Peters' nightly routine was to watch the NBA playoffs, until that was disrupted by the boycott. It got him thinking deeply about race relations once again, and Humphries believes his teammate's experience is far from an isolated incident.

With so much of society shut down by COVID-19, Humphries believes the focus on the athletes' quest has been amplified, and he wants to take advantage.