Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Offensive Line

With minicamp in the rearview mirror and training camp scheduled to start soon, azcardinals.com will take a look at the Cardinals' individual position groups during this quiet time in the NFL and give our opinions about where the groups stand prior to camp.

Today, offensive line.

As currently constructed, the Cardinals have enough bodies to field a five-man front. Coach Jonathan Gannon has said as much repeatedly during the offseason. Humphries – provided he's healthy after missing half of 2022 with a back injury – will be the starting left tackle. Froholdt is at center, though that may be written in pencil rather than ink. The question is how the remaining names will be positioned alongside them, whether that's guard/tackle or left side/right side. For example, does Hernandez stay at right guard or move back to left guard, where he played his first three seasons in the league? Does Johnson Jr. begin his career at guard or tackle, and will that be on the left or right side? A similar question can be asked about Gaines, who played all three interior positions at UCLA. Beachum figures to have a roster spot secured, even if he's not a starter. His leadership and steady presence is needed within the locker room. And then there's Jones. Going into his fourth season, where is he most effective?

Free-agent additions Barton, Daley, and Wilkinson plus Howerton, a waiver claim, have previous ties to either the front office or new coaching staff. In other words, they were brought in because of their ability and familiarity. The former, however, is what will determine if they remain. Hayes and Smith, meanwhile, were draft picks of the previous regime. Hayes showed toughness and a mean streak before a knee injury in training camp ended his rookie season before it began. Smith started two games at right guard, though it was at center where he spent much of his time practicing. Those reps may prove invaluable should he make the team. Simmons and Traore are also holdovers, having spent their seasons on the practice squad.

UPGRADE ODDS: High