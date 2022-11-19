Cardinals Promote Corey Clement To Roster

MEXICO CITY -- The Cardinals filled their open roster spot on Saturday by promoting running back Corey Clement from the practice squad.

Clement will slide in third on the depth chart behind starter James Conner and rookie Keaontay Ingram. The Cardinals had a roster spot after the release of running back Eno Benjamin.

The move gives the Cardinals a full 53-man roster. If the Cardinals decide to active wide receiver Hollywood Brown before the game, they will have to find a spot, although tight end Zach Ertz is a candidate for Injured Reserve.