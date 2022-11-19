Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Promote Corey Clement To Roster

Running back fills void after Benjamin release

Nov 19, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Darren Urban

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

MEXICO CITY -- The Cardinals filled their open roster spot on Saturday by promoting running back Corey Clement from the practice squad.

Clement will slide in third on the depth chart behind starter James Conner and rookie Keaontay Ingram. The Cardinals had a roster spot after the release of running back Eno Benjamin.

The move gives the Cardinals a full 53-man roster. If the Cardinals decide to active wide receiver Hollywood Brown before the game, they will have to find a spot, although tight end Zach Ertz is a candidate for Injured Reserve.

Clement had been elevated for two games this season from the practice squad, although he has yet to play an offensive snap. In his career he has 196 rushing attempts for 795 yards, a 4.1 average.

