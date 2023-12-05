Cardinals Promote Naquan Jones To Roster

The Cardinals added another defensive lineman to the roster on Tuesday, although he has been around the team for a while.

Defensive lineman Naquan Joneswas promoted from the practice squad, where he has been since the Cardinals signed him on Nov. 10 after being released by the Tennessee Titans.

The former undrafted free agent from Michigan State played 32 games for the Titans over two-plus seasons in Tennessee, totaling 3.5 sacks. He has a relationship with Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort with Ossenfort having worked previously with the Titans.

The Cardinals now have five defensive linemen on the roster, with Jones joining Jonathan Ledbetter, Kevin Strong Jr., Roy Lopez, and Dante Stills. Practice-squad member Phil Hoskins had been the fifth defensive lineman to play the last two games as a standard elevation. Leki Fotu is on IR.