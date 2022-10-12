Cardinals Put Jonathan Ward On IR; Sign Banjo, Ammendola To Roster

With a host of injuries at running back, the roster juggling has begun.

Running back Jonathan Ward was placed on injured reserve with a bad hamstring on Wednesday, clearing a second roster spot after the team had released wide receiver Andre Baccellia on Tuesday.

With those two spots, the team promoted safety Chris Banjo and kicker Matt Ammendola to the active roster from the practice squad, getting two veterans off the extra list so that three more veterans could be added: running backs Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Clement and Williams are needed not only with Ward hurting but also Darrel Williams (knee) and James Conner (ribs). Treadwell, at 6-foot-2, gives the Cardinals a taller option at wideout after Antoine Wesley went down for the season. Treadwell, a one-time first-round pick, has 104 career receptions for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns in 70 career games.

Clement has 795 yards rushing on 196 attempts with seven touchdowns in 63 career games. Williams has 185 yards on 35 carries in 13 career games.