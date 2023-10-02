Cardinals Put Up Fight Against 49ers But Leave With Loss

"They had some good schemes up like they always do," Gannon said. "We didn't get it to third down enough against a good football team. It's hard to keep points on the board when you do that."

The 2023 Cardinals are getting pretty good quarterback play themselves. Dobbs completed 28-of-41 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for another 48 yards (and finishing with 12 rushing attempts, one more than running back James Conner.)

Dobbs' second TD pass to Michael Wilson – also Wilson's second -- sliced the lead to one score in the late third quarter, capping an impressive 99-yard drive that changed the game.

Yet the 49ers strung out and shut down Conner's sweep to try and score a two-point conversion (with only 10 defenders on the field), and the score stayed at 21-16. It was as close as the Cardinals could get.

"We got killed early on, we had some penalties, and then they just spotted the ball well on us in open areas of the field," linebacker Zaven Collins said.

"We didn't fold over. We didn't quit."

Wilson had seven catches for 76 yards and Hollywood Brown had seven for 96, although 49ers receiver and ASU product Brandon Aiyuk found those "open areas" Collins cited many times, piling up 148 yards on six catches.

The way both teams held the ball meant the Cardinals only had seven possessions, and the last one came after the 49ers had put the game out of reach.

"It is a learning opportunity, a growth opportunity," Dobbs said. "We need to start quicker.