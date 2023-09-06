Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Quarterback Decision Between Joshua Dobbs, Clayton Tune Still Unsaid

Gannon reiterates he won't be saying anything about starter before Washington game

Sep 06, 2023 at 02:24 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterbacks Clayton Tune (left) and Joshua Dobbs (9) at practice Wednesday for the Cardinals.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterbacks Clayton Tune (left) and Joshua Dobbs (9) at practice Wednesday for the Cardinals.

Jonathan Gannon acknowledged the Cardinals already know who their quarterback will be Sunday when the team opens the regular season in Washington.

"Players know the plan," the coach said Wednesday.

But no one is going to give out hints when the cameras and recorders are rolling whether it is veteran ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ or rookie ﻿Clayton Tune﻿ will officially be starting.

"If I am the guy," Dobbs said purposefully, "then I'll be excited to go out and perform the way I can perform, represent the Cardinals and lead the team."

NFL Network reported that Dobbs will be the one getting the nod on Sunday, but Gannon has said multiple times he won't be making an announcement and was blunt in his press conference when asked if he still might say something at any point before the game.

"I ain't telling you anything," Gannon said.

(It was interesting to see that the NFLN report still said that the Cardinals "are expected" to go with Dobbs, leaving some wiggle room if it turned out to be untrue.)

Dobbs has two starts in his career, both coming in December last season with the Titans, although he has been in the league since 2017. Tune was a fifth-round pick who played the majority of the Cardinals' preseason snaps and is the only QB left who played for the team in preseason after both Colt McCoy and David Blough were released.

"There's been a lot going on but I just focus on what I can control," Tune said, adding "everyone is worrying about doing their role to the best of their ability and helping this team win."

The mental ability of Dobbs – he is a aerospace engineer, after all – gave Gannon confidence the quarterback would assimilate quickly to the offense despite a short run-up time (and giving him a legitimate chance to run the offense if he was starting Week 1.) Having worked with current Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing last year in Cleveland, where Petzing was quarterbacks coach, made a difference too.

Dobbs acknowledged he feels more relaxed this week, after showing up Aug. 27, just after the Vikings preseason game, following a trade from Cleveland.

"I figured I would get (the offense) down pretty quick," Dobbs said.

Still, the Cardinals aren't talking. Rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson was talking about his own practice reps this week and being a starter, and impressively slipped in that he knew he had to go on the field with "quarterback X," revealing nothing.

Petzing declined to talk about how the reps would be split between the two.

"It's been a great process," Petzing said. "I have a lot of faith in them, the way they work together."

The answer, officially, will come in a few days.

"We had last week, we have a full week of preparation this week, there is plenty of time to get in the film room, get extra reps with my teammates," Dobbs said. "This is our life, football, so there is plenty of time to lock into the game plan, hold down details, work out any kinks and nuances, and get ready to play."

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 1 at Commanders

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 1 regular season matchup against the Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 29

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 29

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 29

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 29

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 29

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 29

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) and Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 29

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 29

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 29

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) and Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 29

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 29

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 29

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 29

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 29

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 29

The Arizona Cardinals during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 29

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 29

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 29

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 29

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 29

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 29

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) and Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 1 At Commanders

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Commanders
news

How To Watch: Cardinals At Commanders, Week 1

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Washington Commanders on September 10, 2023.
news

Marquise Brown's Journey To Become Hollywood

Wide receiver enters crucial season in contract year consumed with making impact
news

Cardinals Name Six Captains For 2023 Season

Kyler Murray gets nod despite status on PUP list
news

Jonathan Gannon Opens Door To Head Coaching Career

First-year Cardinals boss brings energy as franchise resets
news

Cardinals Move Myjai Sanders, Dennis Daley To IR

Teams adds 7th waiver claim in offensive lineman
news

Joshua Dobbs Lands In Arizona With Chance To Be Starting QB

Veteran will try to win job in Kyler Murray absence with only two weeks of prep
news

Cardinals Make Moves To Get To 53-Man Roster

Team moves on from Clement, Lawrence; Need long snapper
news

Kyler Murray Expected To Start Season On PUP List

Quarterback still rehabbing from ACL tear
news

Cardinals Release Colt McCoy As Final Cuts Begin

Gannon says he won't be naming starting QB publicly ahead of opener
news

After Preseason Finale, Cardinals Still Have Quarterback Question

Team finishes with 18-17 victory over Vikings on road
Advertising