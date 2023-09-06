Quarterback Decision Between Joshua Dobbs, Clayton Tune Still Unsaid

Dobbs has two starts in his career, both coming in December last season with the Titans, although he has been in the league since 2017. Tune was a fifth-round pick who played the majority of the Cardinals' preseason snaps and is the only QB left who played for the team in preseason after both Colt McCoy and David Blough were released.

"There's been a lot going on but I just focus on what I can control," Tune said, adding "everyone is worrying about doing their role to the best of their ability and helping this team win."

The mental ability of Dobbs – he is a aerospace engineer, after all – gave Gannon confidence the quarterback would assimilate quickly to the offense despite a short run-up time (and giving him a legitimate chance to run the offense if he was starting Week 1.) Having worked with current Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing last year in Cleveland, where Petzing was quarterbacks coach, made a difference too.

Dobbs acknowledged he feels more relaxed this week, after showing up Aug. 27, just after the Vikings preseason game, following a trade from Cleveland.

"I figured I would get (the offense) down pretty quick," Dobbs said.

Still, the Cardinals aren't talking. Rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson was talking about his own practice reps this week and being a starter, and impressively slipped in that he knew he had to go on the field with "quarterback X," revealing nothing.

Petzing declined to talk about how the reps would be split between the two.

"It's been a great process," Petzing said. "I have a lot of faith in them, the way they work together."

The answer, officially, will come in a few days.