Cardinals Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Michael Dogbe

This is the window in which potential free agents will re-sign with their own teams if it is to happen before others get involved, and the Cardinals made yet another signing Monday by bringing back defensive lineman Michael Dogbe﻿.

Dogbe signed a one-year contract.

Dogbe, a 2019 seventh-round pick, originally was going to be a restricted free agent. He has spent time on both the practice squad and active roster in his time with the Cardinals, although he made the 53-man roster in 2021 and had his best season, playing in all 16 games and recording a sack as defensive line depth.

General manager Steve Keim said the Cardinals like the young defensive linemen on the roster, but that doesn't mean they aren't looking for upgrades.

"Leki Fotu I think he's got a tremendous amount of talent but is growing as a player," Keim said. "I think Rashad Lawrence is a really good player that we have to figure out his body and how we can keep him healthy. Dogbe has done some nice things, Zach Allen had his best year, Corey Peters has been a steady eddie guy. J.J. (Watt) coming back healthy would be huge