Cardinals Re-Sign Devon Kennard To Active Roster

Sep 20, 2022 at 02:45 PM
Darren Urban

Linebacker Devon Kennard (42) had been elevated from the practice squad in each of the first two games.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Devon Kennard's time on the practice squad is over. Now, he's back on the roster.

The veteran outside linebacker, who had been a surprise cut at the end of the preseason before being brought back on the practice squad, was promoted on Tuesday. To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released wide receiver Andre Baccellia, who had made his first two NFL receptions on Sunday.

Baccellia is a candidate to come back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Players can only be elevated from the practice squad three times in a season, so Kennard's ability to toggle back and forth was coming to an end soon anyway. He remains an important defensive piece, having stayed on the depth chart even on the practice squad and playing 52 defensive snaps in the first two games.

"There's football and the business of football," Kennard said before the first game of the season. "I didn't and still don't agree with the decision, but once I was released, I had opportunities to go elsewhere and I was trying to figure out the best situation for my career. They still wanted me here and coming back made a lot of sense.

"I kind of had to put my pride aside, to be honest."

The Cardinals also made some practice squad moves Tuesday, releasing cornerback Corey Ballentine, wide receiver Jeff Cotton, offensive lineman Koda Martin and safety Steven Parker. They signed offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons to the practice squad.

