Cardinals Re-Sign Will Hernandez, Ezekiel Turner

Will Hernandez came to the Cardinals last season embracing not only a new opportunity but a new home.

He didn't want to go anywhere, so he was happy when the team signed the guard to a two-year deal on Wednesday, after Hernandez started 13 games at right guard in 2022.

"I knew I wanted to be back in Arizona," Hernandez said. "I like it here, I like the team, I believe in the organization."

Depending on what the Cardinals end up doing with Josh Jones -- who potentially could be the right tackle or left guard -- the team at least seems set at right guard, left tackle with D.J. Humphries, and right tackle with either Jones or the returning Kelvin Beachum.

"It's good to have those vets, especially in the offensive line," Hernandez said. "It's a position that you can compare to fine wine. The more time you spend it in, especially with the same guys, the better the results can be."

The team also re-signed linebacker and special teams ace Ezekiel Turner to a one-year contract. Turner, a one-time undrafted rookie, will be playing with his third head coach after arriving in 2018.

"As a group I think we need to have an attack mindset," Turner said. "There are a lot of new faces. When you are talking about building a culture, you want to go at it full force and no second-guess anything, because we have nothing to lose."