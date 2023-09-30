Cardinals Ready To Get Into NFC West Play

Dobbs and the offense will face another good front seven headlined by defensive end Nick Bosa. Depending on the severity of his ankle injury, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. will be a part of the unit that is charged with blocking the "all-world" defensive end.

"I told (my friend) that, man, you go from playing (Montez) Sweat, to (Kayvon) Thibodeaux, to (Micah) Parsons and (DeMarcus) Lawrence," Johnson said. "(Bosa) is a good player, he's strong, he's athletic."

The offense has started off strong over the course of the first three games, especially in the first half. They're currently outscoring opponents 54-20 in the first two quarters.

Gannon couldn't point to one specific reason why.

"They're ready to play, I know that," Gannon said. "You think you're going to get something and you don't, or execution, or how the game flow goes. But that has definitely helped us in the first three weeks, starting fast on all three phases."

They’ve won in explosive fashion against the Cowboys, a team the Cardinals weren't expected to beat. Now that the Cardinals have the attention throughout the NFL, they're looking to build off of that against their NFC West rival.