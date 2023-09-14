Cardinals Ready To See Isaiah Simmons Again When Giants Visit

A month hasn't even passed since Isaiah Simmons donned a Cardinals uniform, and now his former team will see him Sunday when the New York Giants come to Arizona for the Cardinals' home opener.

"That's little bro, of course," safety ﻿Budda Baker﻿ said. "He's not really a teammate of ours this week so it won't be much of anything until after the game. Love 'em, but at the end of the day he's a Giant and that's who we are going against. There won't be many words until after the game."

The Cardinals traded their 2020 first-round pick to the Giants in late August, while the team was practicing in Minnesota prior to their final preseason game. The Cards received a seventh-round pick in return.

Replacing him in the Arizona lineup was safety ﻿K'Von Wallace﻿, who was acquired on waivers just a week later and then played 50 snaps against Washington alongside Baker and Jalen Thompson.

Simmons, now wearing No. 19 for the Giants since kicker Graham Gano has the No. 9, played just 15 defensive snaps in his opener against the Cowboy. He has already become a core special teamer with another 15 snaps in the transition game.

The Giants are using Simmons as a linebacker, either as a blitzing pass rusher or as a cover man on the tight end. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said Thursday "I think his role is going to expand, because he's that good of a player."

Simmons told New York reporters he doesn't want to see Sunday as any kind of revenge game.