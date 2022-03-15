Cardinals Receive Three Compensatory Draft Picks For 2022

The Cardinals lost some key players in free agency a year ago, and now is when it adds some value.

The NFL announced its 2022 compensatory picks for this upcoming draft, and the Cardinals ended up with three bonus choices; One in the sixth round, overall pick No. 215, and two in the seventh round, overall picks No. 256 and 257.

The draft will last 262 picks this season, thanks to seven extra third-round choices generated by the league's new CBA amendment to promote equal employment opportunities. Teams that lose a minority employee as a hire to be the main football executive to another club receive an extra third-round pick in each of the next two drafts.

For the Cardinals to gain their three picks, the losses of five free agents -- tight end Dan Arnold, defensive lineman Angelo Blackson, running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Haason Reddick -- offset the signing of two free agents: wide receiver A.J. Green and kicker Matt Prater.

The system under which the comp picks are determined is secret, but it takes into account not only free agents signed and lost, but also contracts of those players and accolades earned that season.

It means the Cardinals will have eight draft picks in the 2022 draft late next month. They have selections in the first, second and third rounds, along with two picks in the sixth round and three in the seventh round.