Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release Keaontay Ingram

With addition of Michael Carter team makes move at running back

Nov 28, 2023 at 02:00 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back Keaontay Ingram was a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Running back Keaontay Ingram was a 2022 sixth-round draft pick.

The arrival of Michael Carter and the return of Emari Demercado changed the dynamics of the running backs room for the Cardinals.

After not playing a snap in Houston and then being a healthy inactive against the Rams, Keaontay Ingram -- a 2022 sixth-round pick -- was released on Tuesday. The Cardinals also cut defensive lineman Ben Stille, and released offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from the practice squad.

The Cardinals have starter James Conner along with Carter and Demercado, along with Tony Jones on the practice squad. Ingram had struggled when he had carries this season, gaining just 74 yards on 35 carries. He had 134 yards rushing on 62 attempts in his two seasons.

The moves open two roster spots for the Cardinals. They still have the ability to open the practice window for tight end Zach Ertz and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, who are both on Injured Reserve.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Place Leki Fotu On Injured Reserve

White officially goes on IR; Stille put on active roster
news

Kyzir White Headed To Injured Reserve For Cardinals

Linebacker had played every snap on defense
news

Cardinals Sign Andre Baccellia To Active Roster

Michael Wilson appeared on injury report Friday
news

Cardinals Claim Michael Carter Off Waivers

Team adds veteran running back from New York Jets
news

Cardinals Activate James Conner To Roster From IR

RB Tony Jones brought back to practice squad to play Sunday
news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For James Conner

Running back is averaging 5.4 yards a carry this season
news

Cardinals Activate Kyler Murray From PUP List

Quarterback placed on roster for first time since ACL tear in December
news

Kyler Murray Expected To Start Sunday Against Falcons

Gannon said quarterback will play as long as practice goes well
news

After Injuries, Cardinals Claim OL Doug Kramer Off Waivers

Ex-Bears lineman arrives with Hernandez, Humphries hurting
news

No Kyler Murray Yet, So Clayton Tune Gets First NFL Start

Cardinals elevate QB Driskel from practice squad to back up
news

With Running Backs Ailing, Cardinals Promote Tony Jones To Roster

Conner still week away from IR eligibility; Demercado has toe issue
Advertising