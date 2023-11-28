Cardinals Release Keaontay Ingram

The arrival of Michael Carter and the return of Emari Demercado changed the dynamics of the running backs room for the Cardinals.

After not playing a snap in Houston and then being a healthy inactive against the Rams, Keaontay Ingram -- a 2022 sixth-round pick -- was released on Tuesday. The Cardinals also cut defensive lineman Ben Stille, and released offensive lineman Austen Pleasants from the practice squad.

The Cardinals have starter James Conner along with Carter and Demercado, along with Tony Jones on the practice squad. Ingram had struggled when he had carries this season, gaining just 74 yards on 35 carries. He had 134 yards rushing on 62 attempts in his two seasons.