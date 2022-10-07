Cardinals Release Maxx Williams

Kliff Kingsbury said there would be some difficult decisions once the team needed roster spots to activate players from Injured Reserve.

One of them came Friday, when the team released veteran tight end Maxx Williams.

There was no corresponding move yet. Teams must set their roster for Sunday games by 1 p.m. Saturday. Both quarterback Colt McCoy and cornerback Antonio Hamilton are candidates to come back to the roster; Kingsbury said wide receiver Antoine Wesley suffered a setback with an injury and would not be ready to play.

Profootballnetwork.com reported that Wesley might have torn his quadriceps, which would be a long-term issue.

With the late-week injury to cornerback Trayvon Mullen and his availability in question, the Cardinals could also use the spot to promote Jace Whittaker -- who has no more elevations left on the practice squad -- to the active roster.

Williams has appeared in every game but did not have a catch. He did not practice this week with a knee issue. The Cardinals are deep in the tight end room, with Zach Ertz -- who is about to face his former team on Sunday -- along with second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson. McBride had the first three catches of his NFL career last week in Carolina.