Cardinals Release Three Players

Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has released fullback OBAFEMI AYANBADEJO, guard MILFORD BROWN and defensive tackle KENDRICK CLANCY.
Ayanbadejo, who played three seasons with the Cardinals after signing as a free agent in 2004, appeared in 14 games in 2006 with nine carries for 37 yards and 17 receptions for 139 yards.
Brown played in 13 games with 12 starts at guard last season for Arizona while Clancy started all 11 games that he played, collecting 37 tackles (29 solos) and one sack. Both Brown and Clancy were signed as free agents in 2006.