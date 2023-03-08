Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson

Production not enough after midseason trade from Panthers 

Mar 08, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals have released wide receiver Chosen Anderson with the new league year approaching.
Sometimes, it's not difficult to decipher specific moves a team might make on the roster as they move into a new season.

Such was the case Wednesday when the Cardinals released wide receiver Robbie Anderson – he recently changed his first name to Chosen, according to his Instagram account – after a disappointing half-season following a trade from Carolina. Cutting Anderson clears $12 million of salary cap space for the team, an obvious decision for new general manager Monti Ossenfort.

The move leaves the Cardinals with five wide receivers currently under contract for 2023: DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Javon Wims and Auden Tate. Hopkins could potentially be traded, although Greg Dortch is expected to return as an exclusive rights free agent.

Anderson, acquired for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick, played in 10 games for the Cardinals. But he only had seven catches for 76 yards and never fit into the offense despite opportunities with injuries to Hopkins, Brown and Moore. Anderson had been brought in to fill a void with Brown hurting his foot.

With the new league year and free agency beginning next week, adding $12 million to the cap is important. According to overthecap.com, the Cardinals had about $15.8 million in cap space before releasing Anderson, a number that would be about halved after 2023 contracts kick in and the team signs its 2023 draft class.

