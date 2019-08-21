Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Kevin White

Former No. 7 overall pick couldn't kickstart his career in Arizona

Aug 21, 2019 at 03:23 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

WR Kevin White early in training camp.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
WR Kevin White early in training camp.

Kevin White's rejuvenation attempt in Arizona didn't work out.

The Cardinals released the former first-round pick of the Bears on Wednesday afternoon. White, who was signed to a one-year deal in March, missed some time in training camp with a hamstring injury but had recently returned to practice.

He was trying to make it in a receivers room with no clear pecking order behind Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. White's career has been defined by injuries, and he has yet to live up to the hype of going No. 7 overall in the 2015 draft.

The Cardinals recently lost rookie fourth-round pick Hakeem Butler to a fractured hand, which will keep him out the rest of the preseason and could result in a trip to injured reserve.

The pass-heavy offense is expected to have six or seven receivers on the roster when it is pared down to 53. Kirk, Fitzgerald, Trent Sherfield, KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella seem locked into spots, while Pharoh Cooper and Damiere Byrd are also in the mix.

The Cardinals have the first waiver claim and could look at available receivers after cuts. They also recently worked out veteran pass-catcher Michael Crabtree.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins

Wide receiver let go during roster reset under new GM Monti Ossenfort

news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness

news

You've Got Mail: The Kyler Timeline

Topics include Murray's rehab, rookies signing, and offensive line trades

news

Veteran Zach Pascal Hoping To Make Impact On Receiver Room

With questions about Hopkins future, wideout has history with Gannon

news

Garrett Williams, Contract Done, Preaches Patience With Himself

Cornerback rehabbing ACL injury; Cardinals sign wide receiver Brian Cobbs

news

Clayton Tune Might Be Another Purdy Good Late-Round QB

Fifth-round selection has similar analytics to 49ers diamond-in-rough

news

You've Got Mail: On The Brink Of OTAs

Topics include the waiver process, Paris comments, and the receiver room

news

Cardinals Set Preseason Schedule Times And Dates

Home opener is Aug. 11 against Broncos and new coach Sean Payton

news

Football Calls, But Graduation Takes Precedence For Kei'Trel Clark

Cornerback signs contract after getting degree over weekend

news

Cardinals Sign Veteran Punter Matt Haack

Team also releases three during roster moves

news

The Right Advice For Rookie Pass Rusher BJ Ojulari

Sanders, Thomas just went through the same transition a year ago

news

Paris Johnson Jr. Makes Good First Impression With Cardinals

First-round offensive lineman takes part in first rookie minicamp practice

Advertising