Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Release WR Michael Crabtree

After limited snaps, team moves on from veteran

Sep 23, 2019 at 01:52 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree runs after the catch against the Panthers on Sunday.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Michael Crabtree runs after the catch against the Panthers on Sunday.

The Michael Crabtree experiment didn't last long with the Cardinals.

The veteran wide receiver was released Monday, three games and two appearances into his one-year contract. He never looked like a fit in the offense, especially when it became clear that Damiere Byrd and KeeSean Johnson had earned their way into the team's top four receivers.

The news came after coach Kliff Kingsbury held his Monday press conference. Overall, following the loss to the Panthers, Kingsbury said his team knows it has to regroup.

"We're not where we want to be," Kingsbury said.

Crabtree made four catches for 22 yards in two games for the Cards. He was inactive Week 1 against the Lions. He played just 18 of 57 offensive snaps in Baltimore, and 13 of 75 snaps against Carolina Sunday.

The Cardinals had all seven of their receivers active against the Panthers. Trent Sherfield (3 snaps) and Andy Isabella (1) didn't play as much as Crabtree, with Byrd (72), Larry Fitzgerald (69), Christian Kirk (69) and Johnson (36) used the most.

The Cards agreed to the deal with Crabtree on Aug. 21. According to overthecap.com, he got a bonus of $500,000 to sign and as a veteran his $1.75 million salary was guaranteed after being on the roster Week 1.

Related Content

news

Depth Of Field: Week 15 At Denver

Exploring the game against the Broncos through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Trying To Steady Quarterback Depth Chart

McSorley likely to start with McCoy in concussion protocol

news

Another Quarterback Down As Cardinals Fall To Broncos

Colt McCoy leaves with concussion as big Watt game for naught in 24-15 loss

news

Inactives: Top Three Cornerbacks All Sitting Against Broncos

Matthew, Whittaker expected to start for Cardinals

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Broncos, Week 15

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Denver Broncos on December 18, 2022.

news

Cardinals Activate Will Hernandez From Injured Reserve

Veteran return will help offensive line down stretch

news

A Game Of Expectations Not Met When Cardinals Face Broncos

Both teams will start backup quarterbacks on Sunday

news

Kliff Kingsbury: 'You Just Try To Stay Focused' Amid Distractions

Cardinals coach says he has good relationship with Wilson, Harris with Keim out

news

Injury Report: Week 15 At Denver Broncos

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Broncos in Denver

news

Three Big Things: Broncos Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Here's The Catch: Maxx Williams Overcomes Drop Foot To Produce For Cardinals

Tight end hoping to serve as inspiration for other athletes with condition

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Leave Of Absence

Harris, Wilson taking over personnel duties

Advertising