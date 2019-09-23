Cardinals Release WR Michael Crabtree

The Michael Crabtree experiment didn't last long with the Cardinals.

The veteran wide receiver was released Monday, three games and two appearances into his one-year contract. He never looked like a fit in the offense, especially when it became clear that Damiere Byrd and KeeSean Johnson had earned their way into the team's top four receivers.

The news came after coach Kliff Kingsbury held his Monday press conference. Overall, following the loss to the Panthers, Kingsbury said his team knows it has to regroup.

"We're not where we want to be," Kingsbury said.

Crabtree made four catches for 22 yards in two games for the Cards. He was inactive Week 1 against the Lions. He played just 18 of 57 offensive snaps in Baltimore, and 13 of 75 snaps against Carolina Sunday.

The Cardinals had all seven of their receivers active against the Panthers. Trent Sherfield (3 snaps) and Andy Isabella (1) didn't play as much as Crabtree, with Byrd (72), Larry Fitzgerald (69), Christian Kirk (69) and Johnson (36) used the most.