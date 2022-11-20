Cardinals Return To Mexico Needing To Top 49ers Again

They're just as elite on defense. Through 10 games in 2022, the 49ers have the NFL's No.1 ranked unit in total yards allowed (280.6).

Based on what is at stake, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph didn't downplay the magnitude of the upcoming matchup.

"Every year, you have games like this," he said. " In Cincy one year, we had to win three in a row to make the playoffs. So I've been there before. But this is a big game for us, being a divisional game and (hopefully) two in a row for our team. Everyone is locked in, and hopefully, we will play our best football on Monday."

Kyler Murray is among the players without international experience, and like his teammates embraces the upcoming advantage. The quarterback has heard about the difference playing in Mexico, like the noise fans make throughout the game instead of simply on third downs in the United States.

Murray is uncertain to play on Monday with a hamstring injury. Colt McCoy is ready for his second straight start if Murray can't go.

Whether he does or not, the importance for the Cardinals winning this game remains the same.

"Vibes around the team are positive," Murray said. "That's the one thing about this team, staying alive in the fight. It's not over. The season has not gone the way we wanted, but we're still in it, the season is not over.