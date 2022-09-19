Murray Magic In Las Vegas: Cardinals Pull Out Improbable Win

It was 23-7 halfway through the third quarter and the Raiders (0-2) looked like they would ease to a win. The Cardinals were doing little right. Then, they were.

The defense, understandably maligned after six quarters of the season, made the first stand. They got a three-and-out in their first effort of the second half, and the Raiders only had 66 yards in the second half and overtime.

"We started playing a lot better. That's what changed," said defensive end J.J. Watt, who had his first sack in his first game back from a calf injury. "A game like this tells you a lot about yourself. It tells you a lot about the guys in the room."

That wasn't just Simmons. Or Murray, whose incredible play on the first two-point conversion had Murray covering 85 yards to buy time and lasted almost 21 seconds. Or Murphy, who helped hold star Raiders receiver Davante Adams to two catches for 12 yards.

It was veteran wide receiver A.J. Green, who couldn't hang on to a couple of key receptions late on the game-tying drive, only to make sure he grabbed the two-point conversion from Murray to send it to overtime.

"I was not letting that one go," Green said with a chuckle.

The Rams visit next week, themselves 1-1 and needing a late interception to hold off the Falcons on Sunday. They will see a Cardinals' team that could have felt a certain way had the game in Sin City played out like it was.

Instead, the script was flipped in a way that the Cardinals felt long after the game was decided.

"That was a special game," linebacker Dennis Gardeck said. "That was a special win for us. That's why you play the game.